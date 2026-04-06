Ben Stein’s Forgotten 1979 Prediction: Marxist Influence in Hollywood

In 1979, Ben Stein issued a chilling warning about the outsized influence of TV producers and the "Marxist" undercurrents within popular programming. Decades later, his insights into how media shapes society feel more prophetic than ever. In this video, we break down his original arguments, the reaction at the time, and why this 45-year-old warning is resurfacing today.

What do you think? Was Stein right about the power of the producers, or has the media landscape shifted beyond his predictions? Let’s discuss in the comments! 👇

#BenStein #MediaBias #History #CulturalMarxism #TelevisionHistory #1979 #SocialCommentary #Hollywood