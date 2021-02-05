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Dr. Simone Gold - The Truth about the CV19 vaccine
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403 views • February 05, 2021
On January 3rd, 2021, Emergency Physician, Dr. Simone Gold gave this gobsmacking talk on the Great Awakening show about the breathtaking skullduggery that was coordinated worldwide across governments and health agencies against the drug, hydroxychloroquine, in the ordering of needless masks, lockdowns and now, in mandating the experimental vaccine (Source: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-simone-gold-the-truth-about-the-cv19-vaccine/)
Video Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9g3wHSik4g4r/
Video Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9g3wHSik4g4r/
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