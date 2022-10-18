Create New Account
Stew Peters Full Show: 80 Canadian Doctors DEAD
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published a month ago |

80 Canadian Doctors DEAD; Health Council ADMITS Jabs 100% Ineffective! .Dr. Shimon Yanowitz joins to expose the dangerous formations he found in the thawed C-19 injections! He found worms, circuitry, and Bluetooth signals all coming from the jab!
Anissa Sain joins to expose how her life as a healthcare provider for special needs children changed forever after she took the J&J injection!
The U.K.’s own security health council has put out numbers revealing that the efficacy rate of every single vaccine ends up going to zero over time. Dr.Jane joins us today to discuss.
The unexpected deaths of young Canadian doctors since the rollout of the compulsory vaccines there is getting worse by the day. Doctors in their 20s, 30s and 40s simply dropping dead while exercising or suffer heart attacks out of the blue.

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

