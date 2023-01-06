Create New Account
Uncensored: LUCIFERASE To Go Into The FOREHEAD Or RIGHT HAND! Injected People Emit EMF
Vigilent Citizen
Published 21 hours ago |

MIRRORED from Stew Peters Network

https://rumble.com/v23xf9m-uncensored-luciferase-to-go-into-the-forehead-or-right-hand-injected-people.html

Streamed on: Jan 4, 8:01 pm EST

Maria is joined by Hope & Tivon from Fix the World Project Morocco to expose how injected people are now detectable by various airport scanners, how people are emitting not only a bluetooth signal & MAC address but harmful EMF signals, and the whopping revelation of how Quantum Dots may be programmed to go into the forehead or right hand using Luciferase.

emfradiationvaccine5gtechnologymagnetismcovid 19luciferasegraphene oxidemaria zee

