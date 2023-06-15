Sportswriter Suffers Stroke After Vaxx: 36 Yr Old Reporter Blames Covid-19 Shot For Medical Problems

Ever since the Covid shots were rolled out, younger and younger people have been suffering from strokes.

Sportswriter Calli Varner is here to tell her vaccine injury story and how she had a stroke after taking the shot.

Those who have injected themselves with the Covid shots and have had no adverse reactions are extremely lucky, so far.

Calli’s family agrees with her that it was the shot that caused her stroke.

She had no symptoms leading up to her sudden stroke that was caused by a clot in her brain.

Eight weeks after her second dose she had a stroke on November 28.

Initially, Calli was skeptical of the vaccine because of the lack of research verifying their safety but she relented when she was required to take it so she could attend a wedding.

Calli Varner’s doctors refuse to admit that her stroke was caused by the “vaccine”.

The lying media and Big Pharma must be held accountable for deploying a bioweapon against the world.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network