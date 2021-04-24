© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I don't want a v@ccine that may k!ll me to prevent a cold, do you? Prof. Bhakdi
Follow
1
Share
Report
251 views • April 24, 2021
Corona False Alarm Facts And Figures
by Dr Karina Reiss Ph.D and Dr Sucharit Bhakdi MD
https://humansarefree.com/2020/11/renowned-german-scientists-publish-a-book-titled-corona-false-alarm-facts-figures.html
Microbiologist Sucharit Bhakdi- _Largest Experiment Ever Performed in the History of Mankind
https://www.brighteon.com/39f946ec-0e82-47ad-9270-bbcafe63d97b
http://fatnews.com/
by Dr Karina Reiss Ph.D and Dr Sucharit Bhakdi MD
https://humansarefree.com/2020/11/renowned-german-scientists-publish-a-book-titled-corona-false-alarm-facts-figures.html
Microbiologist Sucharit Bhakdi- _Largest Experiment Ever Performed in the History of Mankind
https://www.brighteon.com/39f946ec-0e82-47ad-9270-bbcafe63d97b
http://fatnews.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.