The Ukrainian self-propelled unit 2S22 "Bogdana" has been destroyed. Sumy direction, village Velika Chernetchena, 25 km from the State border

Another operation of the "Count" group and drone operators in the depth of the enemy territory in the Sumy region (opposite the Sudzhan district of the Kursk region), where during the movement, a "Bogdana" self-propelled unit was detected, and then a barraging "Lancet" munition was launched, which completely destroyed the unit and its crew.

Coordinates: 50.963485 34.949646

Minus one crew that was shelling the territory of Russia.

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 7, 2026

▪️ During the night, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike against the enemy's energy infrastructure. Among the targets are names familiar from previous strikes, but now, based on the concentration of forces and the similarity to recent strikes, it can be assumed that a complete dismantling of thermal power stations and large substations is underway. This will not extinguish all the lights in Ukraine, but it will significantly bring that moment closer.

▪️ The attempted assassination of General Alexeyev in Moscow was another wake-up call: effective generals of the Russian Army require constant protection, even if they do not agree with this.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, yesterday morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the energy infrastructure using MLRS "HIMARs" and jet-type UAVs. During the day, a man was injured in the village of Belaya Berezka in the Trubchevsky district from an attack by FPV drones. In the village of Ponurovka in the Starodubsky district, another civilian was injured.

▪️ The Northern Military District reported that our forces have crossed the border in another section of the Belgorod direction (Krasnoyaruzhsky district) and captured the village of Popovka in the Sumy region. There are also heavy battles in previous sectors, and a hunt is on for the enemy's artillery.

▪️In the Kursk region, late in the evening, a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fell near a private house in the village of Verkhny Lyubazh in the Fatezhsky district. As a result, a fire started in two outbuildings and a bathhouse. A 27-year-old man died, and a 39-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, and a 13-year-old girl were taken to the hospital.

▪️In the Belgorod region, a drone attacked a moving car in the village of Murom, and a man died on the spot. On the border, our troops are preparing to repel possible attempts by the enemy to stage another "victory" on the ground.

▪️On the Kharkov front, the Northern Group of Forces (GVF) is engaged in heavy battles. Units of a separate ranger regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) have been transferred to the Kharkov region to rectify the situation on the front.

▪️The enemy notes the intensification of our troops north and west of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk): battles are taking place near Rodinskoe and in the Grishino area.

▪️On the section of the Eastern Group of Forces (GVF) in the Zaporozhye region, our forces repelled enemy counterattacks in the areas of Bratskoe, Rizdvyanka, and Zalishchnoe with the support of armored vehicles. The enemy notes active offensive actions of the Russian Armed Forces on Zalishchnoe from the north.

▪️On the Kherson front - mutual shelling across the Dnieper. On our side, two civilians were wounded

