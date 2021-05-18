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LEARN WHY BILL GATES IS BEING BROUGHT DOWN FOR FAILING CHINA'S TAKEOVER
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30 views • May 18, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down why Bill Gates is being taken down after failing to push China's authoritarian global takeover.
https://www.infowars.com/
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https://banned.video/
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