TRUMP IS GOING TO BOW OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL RACE BY DYING FOR NEW WORLD ORDER - KILLED BY DEEP STATE INFILTRATED BETHESDA - ALL STAGED ### VOTE FOR JESSE VENTURA 2020 WRITE IN

NUREMBERG CODE VIOLATOR, PRESIDENT TRUMP ATTACKED THE UNITED STATES ON OCTOBER 18, 2019 WHEN THE PENTAGON AND NIH OPERATED WUHAN LAB CONTAMINATED WITH THE NIH - Ft DETRICK CORONA COVID-19 USING THEIR PATSY CHINA AS COVER.IN 2015 TRAITOR BIDEN AND OBAMA SOLD CHINA COVID 1 SARSTHEN THE PENTAGON BUILT WUHAN WITH NIH IN 2016THEN IN 2017 COVID 19 CORONA WAS PATENTED BY FAUCI CO-CONSPIRATOR BILL GATES WHO NOW HAS 1,700 PATENTSON OCTOBER 18, 2019 THE PENTAGON AND NIH ATTACKED THE 120 COUNTRIES THAT SENT SOLDIERS TO THE PENTAGON - UN ARRANGED 7th MILITARY GAMESBILL GATES HELD EVENT201 NO THE SAME DAY ON THE PANDEMIC ATTENDED BY TRAITOR FROM HHS### TRAITOR TRUMP WROTE WARPSPEED EXECUTIVE ORDER ###FOR NO REASON ANYONE KNEW OF EXCEPT FOR THE TRAITOR HIMSELF EXECUTIVE ORDER 13887 ON SEPTEMBER 19, 2019Brandon Smith: Trump Is A Pied Piper For The New World Order Economic AgendaJanuary 7, 2019 Pam Barker COMMENTARY, FINANCIAL, GOVERNMENTThe Fed deliberately created the “Everything Bubble” so that it could be deliberately imploded at the proper time – in other words, the crash we have been witnessing so far during the final quarter of 2018 and continuing into 2019 is a controlled demolition of the economy. Jerome Powell is not some “rebel” going against the easy money dictates of the Fed. Jerome Powell is playing the role that has been given to him. Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen’s job was to inflate the bubble. Jerome Powell’s job is to crash the bubble.This is a tactic used by the Fed and the globalists that run it for over 100 years – conjure a debt bubble, deflate the debt bubble, cause a crisis, siphon up hard assets for pennies on the dollar, use the panic to gain more power and centralization, introduce new control measures while everyone is distracted, rinse, repeat.This process of controlled demolition needs a considerable distraction so that the central banks and the globalists ultimately avoid blame for the painful consequences of the event.“To summarize, the elites need a patsy for the breakdown of the financial system they have engineered. That patsy will not be Trump per se, but conservatives in general. Whether Donald Trump is aware of this program or not, I do not know. I have no hard evidence indicating that Trump is anti-constitution; then again, I don’t have much evidence indicating he is pro-constitution. All I have at present to go by is his rhetoric, and rhetoric counts for nothing.Trump started out his presidential campaign with two very important issues. First, he argued for the need to “drain the swamp” in Washington D.C., which included a sharp criticism of Hillary Clinton’s ties to banking elites and globalists. Second, he criticized the fraudulent state of the U.S. economy, pointing out that the stock market was in a massive bubble created by the Federal Reserve using near zero interest rates.Trump’s first action upon entering the White House was to invite multiple “swamp creatures” into his cabinet, going against his core campaign promise. This was not all that surprising considering his past.Trump was saved in the 1990s by Rothchild banking agent Wilber Ross (pictured), who bailed him out of his debts tied up in his failing Taj Mahal casino. Wilber Ross is now Trump’s commerce secretary. I ask, who is Trump going to be loyal to? The American people, who can offer him nothing of consequence, or the Rothschilds, who saved his public image and his billion-dollar empire?Trump is also currently “advised” by the likes of Steven Mnuchin formerly of Goldman Sachs, Larry Kudlow formerly of the New York Fed, and John Bolton of the CFR, among others.Trump has since flip-flopped on his economic position. Instead of warning about the huge financial bubble the Fed had created, he adopted a Twitter campaign TAKING CREDIT for the bubble for the past two years.In the meantime, the globalists can slowly kill the world reserve status of the dollar while avoiding the blame for the severe economic consequences this will produce. A conflict between the White House and the central bank will be presented as a sign that faith in U.S. debt and the longevity of the dollar is a bad bet. Foreign holders of dollars and T-bills, already quietly dumping these assets, will accelerate the decoupling. Trump’s trade war activities add to the distraction, creating a brilliant theater in which conservatives are conned into supporting a puppet leader on the verge of collapse, and confirming the crazed arguments against conservative principles in the minds of globalists and leftists.The con game is to get liberty advocates to invest themselves fully in Trump, to the point that we end up owning every mistake he makes, and every disaster that is pinned on him