Biden Has Covid and White House Theater

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Dr. Jane Ruby
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane uncovers the ploy behind Joe Biden’s purported Covid scam infection and how the White House is playing out this Marxist takeover all in preparation for the digital passport gleefully introduced by EU president Ursula von der Leyen and in the 2nd segment Dr. Jane reviews all of UK physician Dr. Van Welbergen’s unjabbed blood slides; the show wraps with a discussion on medical prepping for supply chain disruptions, grid manipulation and other communist shenanigans. Are you prepared to keep yourself and your family safe and healthy? This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.
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