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Assembly of The Beasts of the Bible
The Dan San Channel
The Dan San Channel
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93 views • August 28, 2022

Nothing is new under the sun.

Pagan Rome divides up into 10 kingdoms, and then a power rises up among those kingdoms and replaces three of them. This is the prominent horn. This horn is the Vatican. Rome never went away! It just took on a new appearance! From the old garb of Paganism, to the new "holy" garb, the "Holy" Roman Empire: Catholic Rome, which unites pagan religions with Christianity. Catholic does mean "universal" by the way, and it is easy for any pagan religion to identify WITH Catholic Rome. Catholic Rome changes her appearances from paganism, and in doing so unites paganism and marries it with Christianity, but it is a false christianity.  The religion of Babylon (all of paganism, now reunited) is spiritual Babylon, and takes on the appearances of Christianity, but is not Christianity at all.

The beasts of the book of Daniel are all connected.

Iron breaks into pieces. Iron is used for crushing, smashing, and is powerful.  Iron legs, with pieces of iron in the feet.  Rome IS there AT the end.

The Vatican, unfortunately (when observed from our human perspective anyway), is the prominent horn of the beast:  the beast which will rule until the return of Jesus. But, we can rest in knowing that we are in that time and we do have victory in Jesus that cannot be taken away.

Our victory in Jesus is assured, because the enemy thinks that when we are dead then we are out of the way and we are gone forever. But Jesus says, he will give us life and we shall have it more abundantly. If I die tomorrow, or if I die 10 years from now, what's it really going to matter?


Did Satan celebrate when he thought Jesus was dead for keeps? He was sure he was victorious! For we who believe, death is NOT the end, but it is most assuredly an unfortunate experience. I don't fear death, but I do fear the experience of the pain of dying.


Every day, literally, I count on the Lord to return to put an end to all of sin and death: but God has appointed a time; all prophecy must be fulfilled according to His word.


The Heavenly Kingdom (thy kingdom come) removes all kingdoms on this earth, and there shall be no more deception. We will be able to live truly free: living WITH God, at that.

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biblegodjesusprophecybeastdaniel
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