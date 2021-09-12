© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NURSE CONFIRMS COVID DELTA VARIANT IS THE VARIANT OF THE VACCINATED
Follow
5
Share
Report
302 views • September 12, 2021
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/SK9nmgLDKlez/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/XEwfXsy
3. https://drop.space/v/Vl7SMP
She says that everyone getting put on vents have all been double jabbed and are getting sick because of antibody dependent enhancement. I suspect that every other variants will come from vaccinated people with a reduced immunity, thanks to the supposed Covid vaccine, destroying natural antibodies.
RED CROSS SAYS COVID VACCINE WIPES OUT YOUR ANTI-BODIES NATURAL IMMUNITY SYSTEM:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/uOLwDbWepgF4/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/HN6elSf
3. https://drop.space/v/bOEweL
JANET OSSEBAARD ON POISON VACCINES AND THE DEPOPULATION AGENDA:
1. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/Zkouhjo
2. https://drop.space/v/UXvJDK
3. https://www.bitchute.com/video/AHwwRqpRMDAA/
BILL GATES MAKING THE FAULTY COVID TESTS & MAKING THE FAULTY COVID VACCINES:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcTXZElVHNHB/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/5kKgIrp
3. https://drop.space/v/vqy89w
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/XEwfXsy
3. https://drop.space/v/Vl7SMP
She says that everyone getting put on vents have all been double jabbed and are getting sick because of antibody dependent enhancement. I suspect that every other variants will come from vaccinated people with a reduced immunity, thanks to the supposed Covid vaccine, destroying natural antibodies.
RED CROSS SAYS COVID VACCINE WIPES OUT YOUR ANTI-BODIES NATURAL IMMUNITY SYSTEM:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/uOLwDbWepgF4/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/HN6elSf
3. https://drop.space/v/bOEweL
JANET OSSEBAARD ON POISON VACCINES AND THE DEPOPULATION AGENDA:
1. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/Zkouhjo
2. https://drop.space/v/UXvJDK
3. https://www.bitchute.com/video/AHwwRqpRMDAA/
BILL GATES MAKING THE FAULTY COVID TESTS & MAKING THE FAULTY COVID VACCINES:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcTXZElVHNHB/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/5kKgIrp
3. https://drop.space/v/vqy89w
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.