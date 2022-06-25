His body was destroyed by the fake vax. Can you imagine living like this

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw.I would be like "just shoot me". Half dead is worse than fully dead it would seem. This guys name is Zac Galloway. Mr. Galloway has some problems. I feel for him. However if someone is taking the vax at this point, they really had their head up their butts. In spite of restrictions and black outs there is too much info out there about this. Source: Covid Vax Injuries.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kBA2cGffyQOe/