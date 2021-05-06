Its On! Arrest Warrants For State Politicians Issued By Governor-General (Australia)

⁣The dominoes of the Elites are beginning to fall and in a stunning move, arrest warrants have now been issued for the corrupt politicians in Australia, formalized by the Governor-General.Words are great.COVID - Combination Of Vaccination and IDentification.It is easier to deceive people than to convince them they have been deceived!James Bullard - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President:"Planned, organized, partial shut down of US economy during 2nd quarter of 2019."We know the PLANdemic was introduced and imposed not only in the USA...To understand what is going on, we need go back to basics.GovernMent from Greek and Latin (combined) - consisted of 2 parts:Govern/Kuberna (Greek) - means to rule/to guide.Ment (Latin mente) - means mind/thought.So connecting those 2 words means: TO RULE/GUIDE YOUR MIND/THOUGHT.back to basics again: Anarchy original definition. Not the changed and adjusted version by the global agenda narrative by adding for example connections with Marxism which is total BS.In ancient Greece the chief magistrate in various Greek city states was called archon (ruler). An Archon (Greek) - WITHOUT ruler.True anarchist means to be person who does not want to be ruled by anyone - that's all.If someone call himself as an anarchist but he riots and burn...He does not know what anarchy stands for and he is using this phrase to his own gain.It's obvious that media corrupted the definition of the word anarchist.Today, by mainstream media, anarchist is called the person who burns, destroys, and riots. No!!!That's the Incendiary and Rioter - basic definition again.For example: BLM are not anarchists.In the words of BLM co-founder: "We are TRAINED Marxists (Communists)".TRUST BUT VERIFY.THE TRUTH is not for comfort - It's for liberation.It's not a medicine - It's a killer.Better to get hurt by THE TRUTH than comforted with a lie.THE TRUTH will set you free, but first it will make you miserable.My Links: