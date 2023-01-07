Swiss Olympian HOSPITALIZED by PFIZER VAXX poison induced PERICARDITIS 💉💉💉

I remade this one because of all the nonsense in the mainstream media about the cause of Damar Hamlin's vax induced cardiac arrest.





@sarah_atcho

Verified

🔺NEWS🔺NEWS🔺

Obviously as you know, I’m trying to be as transparent as I can and now is more important than ever.

On December 22 I got my booster vaccination because I didn’t want to struggle with this when the season started. I was told that it was safer to get Pfizer to avoid cardiac side effects.





On December 27 I felt a tightness in the chest and started feeling dizzy while walking up the stairs. This happened a few more times until I decided to check with a cardiologist who diagnosed me with pericarditis (inflammation of the thin membrane surrounding the heart).





I am now not allowed to get my heart rate up for a few weeks to allow my heart to rest and heal from the inflammation.

I am still doing everything I can with my coach to keep my muscles moving and he’s doing a GREAT job, thank you @patsaile !!





I have to admit that I am upset at the situation because we don’t talk enough about the side effects. I feel helpless since this is completely out of my control…





I am glad the vaccine helped avoid many deaths and reduce the pressure on the hospitals and hospital staff however I am frustrated that myself as well as other young and healthy people are suffering from these heavy side effects.





I hope you understand why it is important for me to share, I’ll keep you guys updated on the process 😘





let me know if you’re experiencing the same, let’s help each other!





Mirrored - bootcamp





Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/





Shared from and subscribe to:

The Prisoner

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner