NATO: Rutti Frutti is happy Norway wasted €7 billion euros on Ukraine. The guy next to him doesn't look as happy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
72 views • 11 hours ago

Rutti Frutti is happy Norway wasted 7 billion euros on Ukraine. The guy next to him doesn't look as happy.

Adding:

Putin Outlines Measures to Stabilize Russian Border Regions

➡️A decision has been made to establish a security buffer zone along the Russian-Ukrainian border. The Russian Armed Forces are actively working to implement this measure.

➡️Putin condemned the actions of Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries, describing their tactics as openly terrorist in nature.

➡️Residents of the Kursk region and other frontline border areas are in need of increased state support due to ongoing Ukrainian attacks.

➡️The Russian President instructed the government to prioritize the reconstruction of housing and infrastructure in affected regions and ensure proper compensation is delivered to local populations.

➡️Ukrainian forces continue to strike civilian infrastructure and non-military targets in border settlements.

➡️Putin emphasized the need to fully rebuild damaged areas and facilitate the return of displaced residents to their homes.

➡️A special government meeting will be convened to coordinate the full recovery and development of Russia’s border territories.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
