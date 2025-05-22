© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rutti Frutti is happy Norway wasted 7 billion euros on Ukraine. The guy next to him doesn't look as happy.
Adding:
Putin Outlines Measures to Stabilize Russian Border Regions
➡️A decision has been made to establish a security buffer zone along the Russian-Ukrainian border. The Russian Armed Forces are actively working to implement this measure.
➡️Putin condemned the actions of Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries, describing their tactics as openly terrorist in nature.
➡️Residents of the Kursk region and other frontline border areas are in need of increased state support due to ongoing Ukrainian attacks.
➡️The Russian President instructed the government to prioritize the reconstruction of housing and infrastructure in affected regions and ensure proper compensation is delivered to local populations.
➡️Ukrainian forces continue to strike civilian infrastructure and non-military targets in border settlements.
➡️Putin emphasized the need to fully rebuild damaged areas and facilitate the return of displaced residents to their homes.
➡️A special government meeting will be convened to coordinate the full recovery and development of Russia’s border territories.