Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine
October 4, 2022
Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna first goes over hottest headlines of the day - Kanye West smoking the Leftists with his latest rampage, White Lives Matter shirt and calling out the SCAM of BLM! Also DeAnna analyzes Putin's powerful speech, the new "gay Rom Com," Black Little Mermaid and more.
Then DeAnna is joined by a rock star Ted Nugent's beautiful patriotic wife, Shemane Nugent for an exclusive interview! Shemane shares her journey of faith, Conservatism and how she became "red pilled."Must watch and share interview!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mnmli-kanye-doubles-down-says-blm-is-biggest-scam-ever-and-white-lives-do-matter.html
