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AREA 51: THE ALIEN INTERVIEW (SPECIAL EDITION) [1997] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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358 views • September 03, 2020
It has been 23 years since the release of this film and for all intensive purposes it's dropped off the radar, even the producers (Rocket Pictures) have deleted the DVD from release, which is most likely from Deep State Government pressure to do so. This fact does not dilute the impact of the footage. You either accept this person 'Victor' as genuine or not. If you think he's a fraudster then you won't give a shred of credence to the alien interview footage he presents. If however you're open minded enough to entertain the possibility that 'Victor' is for real and he has covertly acquired something incredible from the Nevada Groom Lake facility then the footage becomes serious food for thought. IMO the footage is at the very least impressive. Considering it was delivered to the film company in 1996 (before CGI was widespread in Hollywood) the 'interviewee' looks very real and solid. It moves oddly, in a jerky (non puppet) out of time way. I have never seen that movement depicted in any other Hollywood sci-fi flick. The glass partition between interviewer and his subject also made me think this could be real. I doubt fraudsters would have thought of adding this especially as its so subtle on the film. Overall, I rate this tape much higher than the Santini 'autopsy' from 97. I feel the 'Victor' footage was tainted by that obvious fraud and for that reason has been largely forgotten about. Now we're approaching ten years since this tape was put into the arena I think its time 'Victor' came clean on his identity and told the entire truth. What has he got to lose? Failing that, the mere chance that this footage is not fake is enough to make it highly compelling for some time to come. I recommend this film to anyone who can find a copy to make there own mind up. -- Highest IMDB Rated Viewer Review
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
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INTERVIEW OF AREA 51 EMPLOYEE CODE NAME VICTOR [05/23/1997]- ART BELL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/114622b0-7813-4e0f-8c33-93fdb369f5f4
ALIEN INTERVIEW: FULL VERSION INCLUDING INTRO. AND POSTCRIPT [1947] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/4a3f910c-502b-41bd-9a16-d5e2303babc5
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
INTERVIEW OF AREA 51 EMPLOYEE CODE NAME VICTOR [05/23/1997]- ART BELL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/114622b0-7813-4e0f-8c33-93fdb369f5f4
ALIEN INTERVIEW: FULL VERSION INCLUDING INTRO. AND POSTCRIPT [1947] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/4a3f910c-502b-41bd-9a16-d5e2303babc5
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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