Malik Obama |“Did You Ever Think That A Kenyan Was Going to Be President of the United States?”

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Exclusive In-Depth Interview With Obama's Older Half-Brother Malik Obama & General Flynn:
*“Did Somebody Get To Him And Say We Are Going To Give You All This Wealth, Riches, You Just Have To Do Exactly What We Tell You To Do?”
*“He Must Have Gotten Into A Crowd, There Has To Be A Crowd Who Was Setting All These Things Up”
*“Did You Ever Think That A Kenyan Was Going to Be President of the United States?”
WATCH the FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
https://rumble.com/v3f7kms-malik-obama-general-flynn-and-malik-obama-exclusive-interview-who-is-the-re.html
Follow Malik Obama HERE - https://twitter.com/ObamaMalik
Malik Obama BIG BAD BROTHER FROM KENYA: Abon’go Malik Obama That’s the Way it Is -The Story of My Life Thoughts and Reflections - READ - https://www.amazon.com/Malik-Obama-BIG-BROTHER-KENYA/dp/B08CPCD94S/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=malik+obama+book&qid=1693954135&sprefix=malik+obama+%2Caps%2C147&sr=8-1
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Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend
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Request Tickets to the Miami, FL - Oct. 13th & 14th - ReAwaken Tour
Request Tickets to the Tulare, CA (By Fresno) - Dec. 15th & 16th - ReAwaken Tour
Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America
Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend
Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content
What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content
Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*January - Phoenix, AZ Was 100% Sold Out
*February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out
*March - San Diego, CA Was 100% Sold Out
*April - Salem, Oregon Was 100% Sold Out
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th Was 100% Sold Out
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th Was 100% Sold Out
*Batavia, NY - August 12th & 13th Was 100% Sold Out
*Washington / Idaho - September 16th & 17th Was 100% Sold Out
*Manheim, Pennsylvania - October 21st & 22nd Was 100% Sold Out
*Branson, Missouri - November 4th & 5th Was 100% Sold Out
*Nashville, Tennessee - January 20th & 21st Was 100% Sold Out
*Doral, Florida - May 12th & 13th Was 100% Sold Out
*Las Vegas, NV - August 25th & 26th Was 100% Sold Out
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