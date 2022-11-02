Create New Account
American Common Law Assembly Notice Of Accountability, Solutions & The Future by Cory Endrulat
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
In case you don't know about the assemblies: https://nita.one/assembly

My video notice for nationwide present/future accountability, potential ideas/solutions within the American common law assemblies, with refining/grounding our actions. Some of the resources mentioned in the video: Learn about Natural Law (as it also states in the declaration of independence, in-depth all you need to know to define and practice everything related to freedom. This info really changes peoples lives and many people have those testimonies that I have personally interviewed): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASUHN3gNxWo&list=PLnzMmEt4pIb985hO8sonHThhauAyn_doB If you prefer an interview format, Christopher James from “A Warrior Calls” who specializes on American Common Law, interviewed the presenter of that seminar. Highly suggest reading this (if u have an open mind, give it your time and energy): https://www.mensenrechten.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/the-most-dangerous-superstition-larken-rose-20111.pdf Very easy & powerful reading (by an unknown author who many people reference): https://www.mensenrechten.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/EndofallEvil1.pdf Also, great channel on many topics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFeK8ZdHbCqAq3gekWs8aEQ - All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth Watch Over 50 Other Speakers & Tons Of Resources In This Free Powerful Event: https://nita.one/summit Learn More About This Knowledge: https://nita.one/advanced BE A WRITER (CONTRIBUTOR, I Will Make Videos For You And Promote You; Free Independent Education Newspaper): https://nita.one/newspaper - #american #america #commonlaw #naturallaw

