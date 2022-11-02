American Common Law Assembly Notice Of Accountability, Solutions & The Future by Cory Endrulat

In case you don't know about the assemblies: https://nita.one/assembly
My video notice for nationwide present/future accountability, potential ideas/solutions within the American common law assemblies, with refining/grounding our actions.
Some of the resources mentioned in the video:
Learn about Natural Law (as it also states in the declaration of independence, in-depth all you need to know to define and practice everything related to freedom. This info really changes peoples lives and many people have those testimonies that I have personally interviewed): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASUHN3gNxWo&list=PLnzMmEt4pIb985hO8sonHThhauAyn_doB If you prefer an interview format, Christopher James from “A Warrior Calls” who specializes on American Common Law, interviewed the presenter of that seminar.
Highly suggest reading this (if u have an open mind, give it your time and energy): https://www.mensenrechten.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/the-most-dangerous-superstition-larken-rose-20111.pdf
Very easy & powerful reading (by an unknown author who many people reference): https://www.mensenrechten.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/EndofallEvil1.pdf
Also, great channel on many topics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFeK8ZdHbCqAq3gekWs8aEQ
-
All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
Watch Over 50 Other Speakers & Tons Of Resources In This Free Powerful Event: https://nita.one/summit
Learn More About This Knowledge: https://nita.one/advanced
BE A WRITER (CONTRIBUTOR, I Will Make Videos For You And Promote You; Free Independent Education Newspaper): https://nita.one/newspaper
-
#american #america #commonlaw #naturallaw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.