2020 Virus 20 | Ep.15 | We don't like being lied to | More stats from a Swiss Doctor | Adrian

#Adrian #CoronavirusOutbreak #ColloidalSilver #flu #NaturalHealthEpisode 15 - Further views and information about the 2020 Virus outbreak and is offered. The more digging I have done the worse this looks and smells. The virus is far less deadly than we are being led to believe so this is being used as a covert cover for something more sinister.Are we being marched in medical martial law? Once your freedoms are taken it could prove hard to recover them.The article I was reading from:Interesting article from Dr Thomas Cowan:UK gov page:More food for thought:German Supreme Court Upholds Biologist’s Claim that Measles Virus Does Not ExistAlso this:A surprising article in the Mail online:Form the Guardian:This contradicts what the US media as stating about New York:Are viruses alive?Breakdown on Corona Testing Procedures Dr Andrew Kaufman - You Cannot Catch VirusesIneffective flu vaccine added to 50,000 extra deaths last winter, ONS says (30/11/2018)If this video resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.BitChute:---My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: