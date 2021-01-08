© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prenatal Baby Gets Aluminum & Glutaraldehyde Right in the Womb
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • January 08, 2021
Lets read the CDC Ingredients for a vc recommended at 28 weeks while your child is still in the womb. And, YOU can decide whether or not you want it. Aluminum injected into the bloodstream have been shown to cause problems in Gulf vets. Aluminum has been identified as a major cause of Alzhemers and reproductive problems.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.