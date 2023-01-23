https://gettr.com/post/p25zgrl1f0b

2023.01.22 Miles Guo summarized the three major contributions the Whistleblowers' Movement and the NFSC have brought to the World : First, seperate the Chinese people from the evil CCP; Second, Brought awareness and waken up the US, Europe and other western world to see the true color of the CCP; Third, told the world the truth of the coronavirus and the Covid vaccines and saved the humankind.

郭先生总结爆料革命和新中国联邦三大功劳： 第一是将中国人民和中国共产党分开；第二，唤醒了美国、欧洲和西方，让他们看清了中共的真面目；第三，告诉世界病毒和疫苗真相，拯救了全人类。