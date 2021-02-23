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Edmonton Jericho Walk With Kevin J Johnston PART 2
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101 views • February 23, 2021
AntiFa was told by Edmonton police to stay on the south side of the plaza in front of the legislative building in Edmonton.
They agreed to do so but then in true AntiFa action, decided to start harassing people at the north end.
Naturally, when I asked them questions I got middle fingers and stupid symbols, not to mention a lot of gestures pointing to their own genitalia.
These kids are a lost cause. I would very much like to see them integrate properly into society but since all they want is for society to crumble, they cannot be helped and they must be relegated to the back of the bus!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
They agreed to do so but then in true AntiFa action, decided to start harassing people at the north end.
Naturally, when I asked them questions I got middle fingers and stupid symbols, not to mention a lot of gestures pointing to their own genitalia.
These kids are a lost cause. I would very much like to see them integrate properly into society but since all they want is for society to crumble, they cannot be helped and they must be relegated to the back of the bus!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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