Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trudeau lies about never forcing COVID jabs on anyone
221 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Lying POS! Turdeau.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau boasts that he never forced the COVID jab on anyone, the same Trudeau that during the pandemic enforced some of the most brutal anti-COVID measures and punished anyone who opposed them.

Mirrored - RT

Keywords
castrotrudeauturdeaucastreau

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket