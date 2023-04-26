Trudeau lies about never forcing COVID jabs on anyone

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Lying POS! Turdeau.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau boasts that he never forced the COVID jab on anyone, the same Trudeau that during the pandemic enforced some of the most brutal anti-COVID measures and punished anyone who opposed them.
Mirrored - RT