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HERO DOCTOR Acts Quickly, Saves Life Using PROPER TREATMENT!
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221 views • September 14, 2021
Carlos Cortez is known for being the chief sponsor of "The Stew Peters Show", and he joined Stew for the first time in a week after being hospitalized with COVID. His life was saved by a HERO doctor, upholding his oath!
https://rumble.com/vmgsy3-hero-doctor-acts-quickly-saves-life-using-proper-treatment.html
https://rumble.com/vmgsy3-hero-doctor-acts-quickly-saves-life-using-proper-treatment.html
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