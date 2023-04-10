https://gettr.com/post/p2dzi9s933a

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】Nicole's interview with fellow fighter Zhongyuan Foshou: Although Mr. Miles Guo is detained, he has prepared Noah's Ark for his fellow fighters in advance, and his love for them is unstoppable. The steadfastness to justice makes those American media and patriots stand with the NFSC. We will stay together and fight to the end.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】妮可采访战友中原佛手：虽然郭先生暂时身陷囹圄，但他提前为战友们准备好了诺亚方舟，他对战友的爱不可阻挡。对正义的坚守，让那些美国媒体和爱国者与新中国联邦站在一起。我们会不离不弃，战斗到底。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



