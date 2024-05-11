Closest Look Ever at Giant Ramses and Alabaster Sphinx of Memphis Egypt 2024

Ancient Sites Girl





What Remains Of The Capital Of The Pharaohs?

Let's see what remained of the first capital of unified Egypt: Memphis. Was the city founded by the first king of Egypt, Narmer/Menes, or was it Epaphus who named it after his wife?

Let's take a closer look at the breathtaking sculpture of Ramses II (Ramesses II) and the mysterious sphinx of Amenhotep II... or maybe Hatshepsut? We will learn more about the history of the city and find out why it was built in Mit Rahina.





It's a must-see video for all who visit Egypt - the country of the first pharaohs. To appreciate and cherish the magic of the place before you travel to Egypt watch this. My vlog / full documentary will give you a little taste of ancient wonders: ancient architecture, ancient beliefs, and ancient history.





