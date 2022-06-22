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Permit May be Needed to sell your home . to help curb oversupply in the real-estate market
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
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140 views • June 22, 2022

Permits Permits help ensure that construction and major renovations comply with local bylaws, the building code and health and safety standards. You need to get required permits before any stage of a project can start. Depending on where you live, the process for obtaining a permit can vary. Contact your local government to get answers to important questions including: What permits do I need for the project I am doing? How do I apply for permits? How long will it take to process a permit application? How much will the permit or permits cost? Do I have the right zoning? Typically, permits required for new construction projects or major renovations fall under broad categories including building, demolition and plumbing. Homeowners may also need electrical and gas permits. In general, the BC Safety Authority issues electrical and gas permits. Some local governments issue these permits. Check with your local government's building department to find out their requirements for all permits and inspections. VERB If someone permits something, they allow it to happen. If they permit you to do something, they allow you to do it. [formal, written] He can let the court's decision stand and permit the execution. [VERB noun] The guards permitted me to bring my camera. [VERB noun to-infinitive] Employees are permitted to use the golf course during their free hours. [be VERB-ed to-infinitive] No outside journalists have been permitted into the country. [be VERB-ed + into] If they appear to be under 12, then the doorman is not allowed to permit them entry to the film

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