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The Double Jabbed "Fully Vaccinated" Are Now The "Unvaccinated" ,The Definition Of Insanity – you get it now, sheeple?
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1372 views • August 26, 2021
You will ONLY be considered "Fully Vaccinated" once experimental death jab will do what was designed to do - to KILL YOU.
The Double Jabbed Vaccinated Are Now The "Unvaccinated" Definition Of Insanity. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome, as now those who only took two doses of the pfizer jab are being called out as spreading the disease and need a booster... and then another one, and another, and another - until you are dead.
mirrored from:
https://ugetube.com/watch/the-double-jabbed-quot-fully-vaccinated-quot-are-now-the-quot-unvaccinated-quot-the-definition-of-in_lPLoP96i4obuSwG.html
The Double Jabbed Vaccinated Are Now The "Unvaccinated" Definition Of Insanity. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome, as now those who only took two doses of the pfizer jab are being called out as spreading the disease and need a booster... and then another one, and another, and another - until you are dead.
mirrored from:
https://ugetube.com/watch/the-double-jabbed-quot-fully-vaccinated-quot-are-now-the-quot-unvaccinated-quot-the-definition-of-in_lPLoP96i4obuSwG.html
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