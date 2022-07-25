The satanisation of Judaism. (The Left Hand Path).

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This video offers a detailed look into both Sabbatai Zevi and Jacob Frank's break away cults within offshoots of Judaism during the 17th and 18th century. The video will try to show how and why these perverted nihilistic cults tried to initiate the coming of a new Messiah, promote redemption through sin, and influence the destruction of the old world order. A practice and ideology rejected by the majority of mainstream orthodox Jews. https://www.amazon.com/Left-Hand-Path-B-Taylor/dp/1698646585 https://twitter.com/BRTaylor14 www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com