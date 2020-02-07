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Led Zeppelin's John "Bonzo" Bonham Would Be 72 This Year
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29 views • February 07, 2020
R.I.P. - John Henry Bonham (May 31, 1948 – September 25, 1980)
• Last to see him alive: Rex King and Albert Hobbs.
• First to find his body: John Baldwin aka: "John Paul Jones" and Benje LeFevre.
The band stopped rehearsing late in the evening and then went to Page's house, the Old Mill House in Clewer, Windsor. After midnight on 25 September, Bonham fell asleep; "someone" took him to bed and placed him on his side. Led Zeppelin tour manager Benji LeFevre and John Paul Jones found him unresponsive the next afternoon. Bonham was later pronounced dead at 32 years old.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
• Last to see him alive: Rex King and Albert Hobbs.
• First to find his body: John Baldwin aka: "John Paul Jones" and Benje LeFevre.
The band stopped rehearsing late in the evening and then went to Page's house, the Old Mill House in Clewer, Windsor. After midnight on 25 September, Bonham fell asleep; "someone" took him to bed and placed him on his side. Led Zeppelin tour manager Benji LeFevre and John Paul Jones found him unresponsive the next afternoon. Bonham was later pronounced dead at 32 years old.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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