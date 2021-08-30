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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 10) The U.S. Inc and U.S.A Inc are not Our Government - Justice Anna Webinar
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3 views • August 30, 2021
Bear in mind this is not our government at all. It's couple of run amuck, commercial, foreign corporations, in a "business of providing essential government services". So, it's not our Un-incorporated government making those mandates, and none of these criminal corporation can standup in Public courts or even in their courts to claim those mandates apply on American State Nationals. They can apply it against their U.S. and U.S.A Inc. citizens, against their dependent, but they can't apply it on us. American State Nationals or State Citizens are not Employees of U.S. Inc. nor U.S.A Inc, period. Nor we depend on them. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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