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Epstein To Reveal Names In Exchange For Plea Deal
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19 views • July 14, 2019
From his 2008 conviction, to the sweetheart deal which may have ended a political career. From the underage girls who serviced him, to the madam who procured them. From a proposed deal to reveal names of those who enjoyed his harem, to the possible takedown of some big VIPs. This is Jeffrey Epstein’s story which proves pizzagate is real. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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