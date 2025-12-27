Two Majors #Summary for the morning of December 27, 2025

▪️At night, the Russian Armed Forces struck TPP-6 and other power facilities in Kiev, the Ozerny airfield near Zhytomir, and explosions were reported in the Southern Odessa region. Rocket weapons, including Kinzhals, and at least 80 Geraniums were used.

▪️In the Sumy direction, the GDV "North" is advancing on a wide front, the enemy admits. In Sumy and Krasnopolsky districts, another day with tactical advances. Two counterattacks by the AFU in the area south of Varachino were repelled. There were mutual blows at the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky sites.

▪️In the Kursk region, in Khodyakovka of the Glushkovsky district, an AFU drone killed a cyclist. In the village of Krupets, Rylsky district, a firefighter was injured by a drone.

▪️In the Belgorod region, two women were injured by UAV strikes in the village of Zimovnoye. In the village of Zamostye, Grayvoronsky district, an FPV drone struck a car, a man and an 8-year-old girl were injured: a mine explosion injury, shrapnel wounds to the face and shoulder. Soloty of the Valuysky district and Pyatnitskoye of the Volokonovsky district are under attack.

▪️In the Kharkov direction, the Sever group continues to wage fierce battles in the settlements around Volchansk. The enemy is counterattacking in order to regain lost ground in Vilcha. Our group reports progress in the area of Staritsa, in the forest area south-east of Prilipka, in the area of Melovoe-Khatneye. By the way, the enemy is paying attention to the successes of the Russian Armed Forces in the Dvurechanskoe-Kolodeznoye direction.

▪️Kupyansk reports that over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces selflessly held back the enemy's onslaught on our remaining positions. The drone operators were looking for an opportunity to deliver provisions and ammunition between the mists, and the fighters on the ground skillfully aimed drones at the enemy. According to the latest information, we managed to prevent new losses of our troops' strong positions, despite fierce counterattacks by the AFU. However, this generally does not eliminate the issue of organizing military operations in the area.

▪️West of the captured Seversk, the Russian Armed Forces are straightening out the LoC and report on the capture of part of the adjacent Reznikovka.

▪️In Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Mirnograd (Dimitrov), the enemy command publicly declares its task to counterattack on Pokrovsk and organize the supply of the garrison of Mirnograd. The fighting continues.

▪️The Vostok GDV shows real results: having advanced 4 km deep and 6 km along the front on the western bank of the Gaichur River, the Far Eastern warriors took control of Kosovtsevo settlement, Zaporozhye region. The final liberation of Gulyaipole is approaching.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front – fighting in Primorsky and Stepnogorsk, fighting in the Lukyanovsky area.

The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)