BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of December 27, 2025
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1345 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 1 day ago

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of December 27, 2025

▪️At night, the Russian Armed Forces struck TPP-6 and other power facilities in Kiev, the Ozerny airfield near Zhytomir, and explosions were reported in the Southern Odessa region. Rocket weapons, including Kinzhals, and at least 80 Geraniums were used.

▪️In the Sumy direction, the GDV "North" is advancing on a wide front, the enemy admits. In Sumy and Krasnopolsky districts, another day with tactical advances. Two counterattacks by the AFU in the area south of Varachino were repelled. There were mutual blows at the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky sites.

▪️In the Kursk region, in Khodyakovka of the Glushkovsky district, an AFU drone killed a cyclist. In the village of Krupets, Rylsky district, a firefighter was injured by a drone.

▪️In the Belgorod region, two women were injured by UAV strikes in the village of Zimovnoye. In the village of Zamostye, Grayvoronsky district, an FPV drone struck a car, a man and an 8-year-old girl were injured: a mine explosion injury, shrapnel wounds to the face and shoulder. Soloty of the Valuysky district and Pyatnitskoye of the Volokonovsky district are under attack.

▪️In the Kharkov direction, the Sever group continues to wage fierce battles in the settlements around Volchansk. The enemy is counterattacking in order to regain lost ground in Vilcha. Our group reports progress in the area of Staritsa, in the forest area south-east of Prilipka, in the area of Melovoe-Khatneye. By the way, the enemy is paying attention to the successes of the Russian Armed Forces in the Dvurechanskoe-Kolodeznoye direction.

▪️Kupyansk reports that over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces selflessly held back the enemy's onslaught on our remaining positions. The drone operators were looking for an opportunity to deliver provisions and ammunition between the mists, and the fighters on the ground skillfully aimed drones at the enemy. According to the latest information, we managed to prevent new losses of our troops' strong positions, despite fierce counterattacks by the AFU. However, this generally does not eliminate the issue of organizing military operations in the area.

▪️West of the captured Seversk, the Russian Armed Forces are straightening out the LoC and report on the capture of part of the adjacent Reznikovka.

▪️In Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Mirnograd (Dimitrov), the enemy command publicly declares its task to counterattack on Pokrovsk and organize the supply of the garrison of Mirnograd. The fighting continues.

▪️The Vostok GDV shows real results: having advanced 4 km deep and 6 km along the front on the western bank of the Gaichur River, the Far Eastern warriors took control of Kosovtsevo settlement, Zaporozhye region. The final liberation of Gulyaipole is approaching. 

▪️On the Zaporozhye front – fighting in Primorsky and Stepnogorsk, fighting in the Lukyanovsky area.

The summary was compiled by:  ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

Kevin Hughes
Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth&#8217;s climate

Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth’s climate

Kevin Hughes
The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

Willow Tohi
Assange&#8217;s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Assange’s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Willow Tohi
University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

Cassie B.
Israeli defense minister vows “we will never leave Gaza” despite U.S. peace plan

Israeli defense minister vows “we will never leave Gaza” despite U.S. peace plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy