© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SPARS 2025-2028 Document
Follow
0
Share
Report
304 views • April 09, 2021
This video by Alex Jones and crew exposes the SPARS 2025-2028 document (plan) the elite made for the plandemic. (SPARS not SARS) This is mind blowing. Even General Flynn and General McInerney both want an investigation into the document. You can view and download the document here: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.