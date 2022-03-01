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THE UNTOLD TRUTH ABOUT NOSE SWABS -THEY ARE TOXIC AND DANGEROUS.
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285 views • March 01, 2022
What is up with those nasty sticks they want so badly to cram up your nose? They are not a long cotton swab or Q-tip, they are made of Nylon fibers and sterilized with ethylene oxide. It is about as toxic and carcinogenic as you can get. This is the next in the series of great videos from the Channel Fall Cabal. It is number 21 in the series "The Sequel To Fall Cabal".
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