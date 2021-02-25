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Never before seen 4k drone video of the 2nd rock that Moses struck at Kadesh!
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34 views • February 25, 2021
Has Kadesh-barnea been located? There are many sites for Kadesh-barnea where the Israelites tried to enter the Promised Land. There are also many sites for Mount Hor where Moses' brother, Aaron, the High Priest, died. The two sites would be near each other. Here is exclusive drone footage of this site that Ron Wyatt found near Mount Hor (Mount Zin site in southern Israel that some believe to be the real Mount Hor). After searching through all the wadis and canyons that lead up into the Promised Land from this wide plain that the Israelites would have come up on the trade route from the Red Sea (Gulf of Aqaba) (Road or Way to the Red Sea in the book of Numbers) from Mount Sinai (Jabal Maqla/al-Lawz) in Arabia and camped in Ron Wyatt found one area that had this super-smooth exposed rock with other interesting qualities associated with it. He believed this to be the site that Moses struck the rock twice instead of speaking to it at Kadesh. Enjoy this new drone footage from 2019!
Two websites that discuss the idea that Mount Zin = Mount Hor where Aaron was buried and thus Kadesh-barnea would be nearby:
http://carta-jerusalem.com/biblical-s...
https://www.biblewalks.com/mountzin
Location of Ron Wyatt's Kadesh-barnea on Google Maps:
https://goo.gl/maps/xnteFs3n6XHB2Da7A
If you are interested in visiting this Kadesh-barnea area near Mount Hor (Mount Zin) in Israel I do private custom tours to these sites.
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Come explore the exodus journey and see the REAL Mount Sinai (Jabal Maqla / Lawz) in Arabia on an upcoming tour:
https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
Help us with our research into the exodus route and real Mount Sinai in Midian (NW Arabia):
https://discoveredsinai.com/one-time-...
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#RonWyatt
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#MountSinai
#JabalHarb
#JabalalLawz
#JabalMaqla
#Kadesh-barnea
#Kadesh
Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
This film cannot be duplicated on other YouTube channels or other media platforms without written permission from Discovered Media.
Connect with Discovered Media on the web to learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discoveries and other biblical archaeology topics:
Join our Facebook discussion group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter:
https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia: https://discoveredsinai.com
Go on a tour to Saudi Arabia to the Land of Midian and see the real Mount Sinai: https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
Learn more about the discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Check out our tours to Noah’s ark in eastern Turkey:
https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
See the biblical history of Turkey and it’s surrounding areas on our different tours: https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
Two websites that discuss the idea that Mount Zin = Mount Hor where Aaron was buried and thus Kadesh-barnea would be nearby:
http://carta-jerusalem.com/biblical-s...
https://www.biblewalks.com/mountzin
Location of Ron Wyatt's Kadesh-barnea on Google Maps:
https://goo.gl/maps/xnteFs3n6XHB2Da7A
If you are interested in visiting this Kadesh-barnea area near Mount Hor (Mount Zin) in Israel I do private custom tours to these sites.
-----------------------
Come explore the exodus journey and see the REAL Mount Sinai (Jabal Maqla / Lawz) in Arabia on an upcoming tour:
https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
Help us with our research into the exodus route and real Mount Sinai in Midian (NW Arabia):
https://discoveredsinai.com/one-time-...
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
#RonWyatt
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#MountSinai
#JabalHarb
#JabalalLawz
#JabalMaqla
#Kadesh-barnea
#Kadesh
Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
This film cannot be duplicated on other YouTube channels or other media platforms without written permission from Discovered Media.
Connect with Discovered Media on the web to learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discoveries and other biblical archaeology topics:
Join our Facebook discussion group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter:
https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia: https://discoveredsinai.com
Go on a tour to Saudi Arabia to the Land of Midian and see the real Mount Sinai: https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
Learn more about the discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Check out our tours to Noah’s ark in eastern Turkey:
https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
See the biblical history of Turkey and it’s surrounding areas on our different tours: https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
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