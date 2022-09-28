Create New Account
Erik Johnson - Interesting Phenomenon In Water Damaged Buildings -
CrazyPablo
Published 2 months ago |

Links Attached In Description Below -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=K3mIFwcsIs4&t=908s

Exposing Mold Podcast -

https://www.buzzsprout.com/1766625

Neurologic and neuropsychiatric syndrome features of mold and mycotoxin exposure - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19854819/

A water-damaged home and health of occupants: a case study - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22220187/

www.survivingtoxicmold.com

Considerations for the Diagnosis of Chemical Sensitivity -  https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK234807/
GAFFI - Fight Fungal Infections  The Stealth Invader - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=c1w15zSZ1PE
 Mold Illness Biotoxin Pathway - Dr. Eric Dorninger -  https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2a-qw9xSLMY
 Chronic Mold Illness Recovery - Dr. Jill Crista -
https://www.instagram.com/p/Chpt7UFptwU/
 Mold Finders - Brain Scan Images Show Mold Injury -
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch52A_vpzkD/

For Educational & Informative Purposes Only, Not Medical Advice. Please Consult A Licensed Physician. ( I am not financially affiliated with any website, organization, internet based business or paid or rewarded to promote or distribute any information, product or service. )

