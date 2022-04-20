Wang Qishan and Zhou Liang Planted Evidence and Other Nasty Tactics in an Attempt To Silence Mr. Miles Guo by a Series of Kidnapping, Threat, Assassination

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【419 5th anniversary】04/19/2022 Five years ago Wang Qishan and Zhou Liang sent Ma Yun, Wu Zheng, Liu Yanping, Sun Lijun, Sasha Gong, Zhang Xin, Pan Shiyi and others around April 19th in an attempt to silence Mr. Miles Guo by a series of kidnapping, threat, assassination, planted evidence and other nasty tactics.