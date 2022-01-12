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'SUNDAY LAW COMING BY 2030 - CATHOLIC MARK OF AUTHORITY!
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104 views • January 12, 2022
ALSO PREDICTED BY RON WYATT. With this information, we know Christ will not return before 2030.
SUNDAY WORSHIP, CATHOLIC MARK OF AUTHORITY. (Office of Cardinal Gibbons, through Canceller H. F. Thomas, November 11, 1895)
"SUNDAY IS OUR MARK OF AUTHORITY. THE CHURCH IS ABOVE THE BIBLE AND THIS TRANSFERENCE OF SABBATH OBSERVANCE IS PROOF OF THAT FACT," (Catholic Record, Sept 1, 1923)
https://www.brighteon.com/c8613e8a-4414-4698-a727-2a488b4c648e
"THE POPE HAS POWER TO CHANGE TIMES, TO ABROGATE LAWS, AND TO DISPENSE WITH ALL THINGS, EVEN THE PRECEPTS OF CHRIST." (Decretal De Translate Espiscap, cap.)
(Daniel 7:25)
SUNDAY WORSHIP, CATHOLIC MARK OF AUTHORITY. (Office of Cardinal Gibbons, through Canceller H. F. Thomas, November 11, 1895)
"SUNDAY IS OUR MARK OF AUTHORITY. THE CHURCH IS ABOVE THE BIBLE AND THIS TRANSFERENCE OF SABBATH OBSERVANCE IS PROOF OF THAT FACT," (Catholic Record, Sept 1, 1923)
https://www.brighteon.com/c8613e8a-4414-4698-a727-2a488b4c648e
"THE POPE HAS POWER TO CHANGE TIMES, TO ABROGATE LAWS, AND TO DISPENSE WITH ALL THINGS, EVEN THE PRECEPTS OF CHRIST." (Decretal De Translate Espiscap, cap.)
(Daniel 7:25)
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