© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New World Order Is Coming
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • April 01, 2022
If whatever Ol' Puddin' Pants wants to call it is coming and he says we should all join it and the U.S. is going to lead it? We're out. Who's with us?
For more conversations like this check out our full episodes by following the links below.
A copy of each week's Monologue and Source List are available on our Minds page and Substack. Check out our video content on Bitchute, Odysee, Rumble, and Brighteon. For audio versions you can find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and many others. Make sure to Like and Subscribe wherever you find us and join the conversation by leaving your Comments wherever you can. You can follow The New Prisoners and thenewprisonernumbersix on Instagram and thenewprisonernumbersix on Gab or @newprisoner6 on Twitter.
If you would like to be a guest please email [email protected] and provide a brief description of the topic or topics that you would like to discuss and a screener will contact you. You can always choose to appear anonymously.
You can now donate to The New Prisoners through https://anchor.fm/thenewprisonernumbe... with a monthly donation of $0.99, $4.99, or $9.99. We also have a SubscribeStar where you can make a one-time or recurring contribution at https://www.subscribestar.com/the-new.... You can also donate both U.S. dollars and crypto to us on Minds and Odysee. All donations go towards studio upgrades to make more content and advertising to spread the word about the show. Every amount is appreciated.
Minds (You can donate Tokens, USD, ETH, and BTC to us there if you want):
https://www.minds.com/thenewprisonern...
Substack:
https://substack.com/profile/44834913...
Bitchute (Hit that green dancing Donate button):
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMIC...
Odysee (You can donate credits to us here: bZmTXrYwePAgmxVmhugxXHnvYhHgzDSEsZ ):
https://odysee.com/@thenewprisonernum...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1050193
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th...
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/3814x6U...
Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Google Podcasts:
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...
Amazon Music
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/e58...
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/thenewpriso...
6's Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/thenewpriso...
Gab:
https://gab.com/thenewprisonernumbersix
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/newprisoner6
For more conversations like this check out our full episodes by following the links below.
A copy of each week's Monologue and Source List are available on our Minds page and Substack. Check out our video content on Bitchute, Odysee, Rumble, and Brighteon. For audio versions you can find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and many others. Make sure to Like and Subscribe wherever you find us and join the conversation by leaving your Comments wherever you can. You can follow The New Prisoners and thenewprisonernumbersix on Instagram and thenewprisonernumbersix on Gab or @newprisoner6 on Twitter.
If you would like to be a guest please email [email protected] and provide a brief description of the topic or topics that you would like to discuss and a screener will contact you. You can always choose to appear anonymously.
You can now donate to The New Prisoners through https://anchor.fm/thenewprisonernumbe... with a monthly donation of $0.99, $4.99, or $9.99. We also have a SubscribeStar where you can make a one-time or recurring contribution at https://www.subscribestar.com/the-new.... You can also donate both U.S. dollars and crypto to us on Minds and Odysee. All donations go towards studio upgrades to make more content and advertising to spread the word about the show. Every amount is appreciated.
Minds (You can donate Tokens, USD, ETH, and BTC to us there if you want):
https://www.minds.com/thenewprisonern...
Substack:
https://substack.com/profile/44834913...
Bitchute (Hit that green dancing Donate button):
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMIC...
Odysee (You can donate credits to us here: bZmTXrYwePAgmxVmhugxXHnvYhHgzDSEsZ ):
https://odysee.com/@thenewprisonernum...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1050193
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th...
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/3814x6U...
Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Google Podcasts:
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...
Amazon Music
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/e58...
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/thenewpriso...
6's Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/thenewpriso...
Gab:
https://gab.com/thenewprisonernumbersix
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/newprisoner6
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.