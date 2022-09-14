The CCP Waived 23 Interest-Free Loans Worth $600 Million to 17 African Countries

https://gnews.org/post/p1krhcc6e
09/13/2022 The CCP waived 23 interest-free loans to 17 African countries. According to the newest study from Boston University released on Monday, September 12th, the waived loans were worth about $600 million. “The provision and forgiveness of interest-free loans are important diplomatic and symbolic tools in China’s lending policy.”
