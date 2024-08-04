Describe The End Time's Revival?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
None of us agree on which of the older revivals were actually revivals. Everybody wants revivals to be to their liking.
Switching to Sabbath, Moedim, Torah and clean foods isn't a revival. It's preparation for a upcoming revival.
Revelation 7 describes a First Fruits Revival of 144,000. But, we don't know the specifics of the end time's revival.
When we're forced into small groups, what should be the rules?
Based on former revivals, what should we expect as the end of days occurs?