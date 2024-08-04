BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Describe The End Time's Revival?
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
20 views • 9 months ago

None of us agree on which of the older revivals were actually revivals. Everybody wants revivals to be to their liking. Switching to Sabbath, Moedim, Torah and clean foods isn't a revival. It's preparation for a upcoming revival. Revelation 7 describes a First Fruits Revival of 144,000. But, we don't know the specifics of the end time's revival. When we're forced into small groups, what should be the rules? Based on former revivals, what should we expect as the end of days occurs?

bible prophecyrevelationrevivalend of days
