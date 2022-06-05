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FOREIGN-MADE AMMUNITION Found in SEVERODONETSK, UKRAINE - 060522
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231 views • June 05, 2022
FOREIGN-MADE AMMUNITION IN SEVERODONETSK⚡️
I got to Severodonetsk, which the Ukrainian militants terrorized for more than 8 years. A huge amount of ammunition and Western-made guns were found in the abandoned positions.
Details in the video!
I got to Severodonetsk, which the Ukrainian militants terrorized for more than 8 years. A huge amount of ammunition and Western-made guns were found in the abandoned positions.
Details in the video!
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