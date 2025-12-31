Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas - The Pumpkin King (2005, Game Boy Advance), part 3

Politicians' priorities.



Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas - The Pumpkin King ( a.k.a. Pesadilla antes de Navidad de Tim Burton - El Rey Calabaza or Tim Burton L'Etrange Noël de Monsieur Jack - Le Roi des Citrouilles) is a platformer developed by Tose and published bys Buena Vista Interactive (in Europe, Australia and North America) and D3 Publisher (in Japan).



The story is a prequel to the film Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. Halloween Town is preparing for Helloween. However, when Oogie Boogie, the King of the Bugs, is told that Jack Skellington is scarier than him, he gets furious and orders his henchmen to kidnap Jack so he can become the King of Helloween. The plan fails, as the henchman mistake Sally, Dr. Finkelstein's assistant, for Jack and kidnap her instead. Oogie then decides invade Helloween Town and sends out an army of bugs. When Jack arrives, he finds the town overrun and the people in hiding, Now he must defeat the bugs and rescue Sally.



The game is a platformer of the Metroidvania type.

