NO VAXX PASS! (CONT'D)

Still more flashbacks to '21:

Freedom fighters got nervous last year—& maybe a little paranoid—with the imposition of vaccine passports in Canada. Restaurants clamped down on September 13. And the installation of a harmless turnstile at the grocery store made this content creator worry.

While restrictions may have eased since then, let's not get complacent. The battle goes on!

Source—Gunnebo "national security" video:https://youtu.be/OdmGogitM-w

