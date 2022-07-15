NO VAXX PASS! (CONT'D)

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Still more flashbacks to '21:
Freedom fighters got nervous last year—& maybe a little paranoid—with the imposition of vaccine passports in Canada. Restaurants clamped down on September 13. And the installation of a harmless turnstile at the grocery store made this content creator worry.
While restrictions may have eased since then, let's not get complacent. The battle goes on!
Source—Gunnebo "national security" video:https://youtu.be/OdmGogitM-w