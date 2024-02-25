Create New Account
DRAWING THE LINE
RealNewMetaMap
Published a day ago

It’s a brave new world… your neuro-link to reality is real, but problem solving is against the rules because replacement of individual perspective with collective simulation mandates the belief that objective reality doesn’t exist, and so protecting your health naturally is a function of the higher levels of reasoning which understand complete thought reflects whole body psyche.

https://metatalknews.com/contact/

natural healthneuro linkicloud nanotech

