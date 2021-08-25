© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Robert Malone: Pfizer vaxx is NOT approved – still under emergency use authorization only
Follow
3
Share
Report
461 views • August 25, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone: media lie and didn't do their homework - with all due respect doc - it was not that the media didn't do their homework. It was they were instructed by cabal to run with a lie in order to get more bioweapon poison into arms.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XHZRz8UmFyOF/
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XHZRz8UmFyOF/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.