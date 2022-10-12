Protect Free Speech: Stand with Alex Jones (2022-)

DarylLawsonLive.com

DarylLawsonLive blog 10-12-22

Alex Jones of Infowars.com has lost another lawsuit for exercising his free speech about the Sandy Hook School shooting in 2012.

This time for nearly a BILLION dollars.

Labelled a CONSPIRACY THEORIST for questioning the official narrative. Jones has been made an unfair example of what happens to media who aren’t run by the Deep State.

Under the US constitution and the Bible it is the right for humans to have their opinions and hold on to their free speech. To question everything and make up one’s own mind.

In this day and age everything must be questioned from the media to the politicians. Because most of what they give are lies.

When is the last time a politician told the truth? When is the last time Joe Biden said something correct or coherent?

We should know by now most news media is run by the CIA. And the CIA is run directly by the Vatican.

So when Alex Jones questions the Sandy Hook massacre. He should have the freedom and right to disagree and voice his concern. Regardless of who is offended by it.

Alex Jones should not be the one on trial here. It should really be CNN, ABC, MSNBC, CBS and fake news outlets. For constantly lying and manipulating the daily news.

The corrupt politicians like Biden, Obama, Pelosi, and Hillary should be on trial. For crimes against humanity and lying to the world about everything.

The world is on the verge of WWIII with Russia and Alex Jones is on trial? Nuts.

What about these warmongers who send billions to the Ukraine to provoke Russia into a nuclear war? Ridiculous.

ELON MUSK the richest person in the world who heralds free speech should help Alex Jones and pay his judgments. Why?

Because if Alex Jones isn’t defended on free speech then they’re coming for Elon Musk and everyone else.

God help us all.

Freedom.

DLL